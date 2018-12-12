Home Galleries Sport

Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen

Published: 12th December 2018 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:12 AM  

Yuvraj Singh
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Australia in the quarterfinal match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011. (Photo | AP)
Yuvraj Singh with the winner's medal after the World Cup summit clash against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (File Photo)
Yuvraj Singh and Australian counter-part Ricky Ponting
President's XI skipper Yuvraj Singh and Australian counter-part Ricky Ponting walks off the ground at the end of the third day's play at Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium Uppal in Hyderabad on October 4, 2008. (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)
Young Yuvraj Singh plays a shot aganist Sri Lanka as wicket keeper Romesh Kaluwitharana stands behind during an ODI match in Colombo in 2001. (Agency Photo)
Yuvraj Singh shares a lighter moment with Skipper M S Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar during the felicitation of the victorious Indian cricket team at Ferozeshah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Irfan Pathan playfully holds the ears of teammate Yuvraj Singh as they return to the pavilion after the last day play of the 3rd test match against Pakistan was stopped due to bad light at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on December 12, 2007. (Photo | PTI)
A photo published on Yuvraj Singh's official Twitter account during his days of cancer treatment.
Yuvraj Singh with Hazel Keech during rituals of their marriage in Panchkula (Photo |PTI)
Yuvraj Singh hands over the Carlsberg Man of the match trophy to Swiss forward Hakan Yakin during the Euro 2008 Championships Group A football match between Switzerland and Portugal at Jakob-Park stadium in Basel (Photo | AFP)
