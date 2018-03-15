Home Galleries Sport India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs to reach Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series final By Associated Press | Published: 15th March 2018 01:36 PM | Last Updated: 15th March 2018 01:52 PM 0 Share Via Email India outclassed Bangladesh by 17 runs to cruise to the final of the Nidahas T20 tri-series on Wednesday. (Photo | AP) Young Washington Sundar's (L) spell of 3/22 blew away the top-order to help restrict the 'Tigers' to 159 for six in 20 overs, chasing India's 176. (Photo | AP) Bangladesh's inconsistency once again proved to be their bane as they found a target of 177 too hot to handle, having chased 215 in their previous encounter. (Photo | AP) It was Rohit's 89 off 61 balls that took India to a competitive total for the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. (Photo | AP) For Bangladesh, the ever-dangerous Tamim Iqbal (27 off 19 balls) started on a promising note, hitting three boundaries and a six off a Shardul Thakur over. (Photo | AP) Even though Mushfiqur Rahim (72 no off 55 balls) fought well with some big shots, the match as a contest was over when Shardul (1/37 in 4 overs) managed to castle Sabbir Rahaman (27) after 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket. (Photo | AP) With another senior pro Suresh Raina (47 off 30 balls) for the company, Rohit added 102 runs for the second wicket in only 9.2 overs. (Photo | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Nidahas Tri-Series India vs Bangladesh Rohit Sharma Washington Sundar Mushfiqur Rahim