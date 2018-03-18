Home Galleries Sport Chennaiyin FC beat Bengaluru FC to claim second ISL title By Agencies | Published: 18th March 2018 04:01 PM | Last Updated: 19th March 2018 05:24 AM 0 Share Via Email On Saturday, Bengaluru FC had another chance to write history at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium where they had entered AFC Cup final from. But Chennaiyin FC had better plans as they lifted the ISL trophy for a second time, beating the homeside at their much celebrated 'Fortress’. (Photo | PTI) The runaway leaders of the group stage looked on course when Sunil Chhetri gave them an early lead. (Photo | PTI) That’s when it all fell apart for them. Chennaiyin responded with three goals the home favourites had no answer to and won 3-2. (Photo | AP) Chennaiyin beat the hosts in their own game — set-pieces. Two corners and two headers by Brazilian Mailson Alves turned the game on its head. (Photo | PTI) The game was still in the balance as both sides were locked in a midfield battle. However, Chennaiyin once again hit BFC from a corner when they were down to 10 men, with Dimas Delgado receiving treatment on the sidelines. (Photo | PTI) Their hopes of lifting the title went up in smoke when Chennayin struck the third. (Photo | AP) Chennaiyin FC co-owner Abhishek Bacchan celebrates after winning the ISL final match against Bengaluru FC at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | PTI) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS ISL Chennaiyin FC Bengaluru FC ISL final Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC