Ferran Corominas to Jeje Lalpekhlua: Top scorers of ISL 2017-18 By Agencies | Published: 18th March 2018 04:16 PM | Last Updated: 18th March 2018 04:47 PM Ferran Corominas (FC Goa): The firebrand Spanish forward is the most successful goal scorer of the season with 18 goals. Here are the other leading scorers of the season. (Photo: Twitter/Indian Super League) Bengaluru FC's Venezuelan Miku finishes second this season with 14 goals. (Photo: Twitter/Bengaluru FC) Delhi Dyanamos FC's Nigerian striker Kalu Uche is third with 13 goals. (Photo: Twitter/Indian Super League) Coming from Barcelona, Manuel Lanzarote of FC Goa (C) found the back of the net 12 times this season. (File | EPS) Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri of course is the leading Indian scorer of the season with 10 goals to his name. (Photo | ISL website) Uruguayan Emiliano Alfaro scored nine times for FC Pune City. (File | PTI) Brazilian Marcelinho is was also successful for FC Pune City, having scored eight times. (Photo: Twitter/Indian Super League) Chennaiyin FC striker Jeje Lalpekhlua shook the opposition net seven times en route the side's league triumph. (File | PTI)