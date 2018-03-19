Home Galleries Sport Dinesh Karthik hits six of last ball to help India beat Bangladesh in Nidahas T20 Trophy final By Associated Press | Published: 19th March 2018 09:07 AM | Last Updated: 19th March 2018 07:15 PM 0 Share Via Email Dinesh Karthik did a Javed Miandad with a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase beating Bangladesh by four wickets in the Nidahas T20 Tri-series final on Sunday. IN PIC: The victorious Indian side with the Nidahas Trophy. (Photo | AP) Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover as a second-string Indian side held its nerve in a tense situation to chase down a target of 167 in 20 overs. (Photo | AP) Karthik's gem of a cameo got him 29 off 8 balls with two boundaries and three sixes - the last of them which will be forever be etched in the memory. (Photo | AP) Skipper Rohit Sharma's (56 off 42 balls) dismissal set India's inexperienced middle-order in panic mode and Vijay Shankar's four dot balls off the 18th over by Mustafizur Rahaman made it very difficult for India. (Photo | AP) Earlier, Indian pacers undid the hardwork of their spinners as Bangladesh scored a competitive 166 for eight, riding on Sabbir Rahman's 50-ball 77 after batting first. (Photo | AP) Jaydev Unadkat (2/33) did come back well in his final over but Sabbir Rahman cleverly waited for the spinners to finish their quota as he launched a furious assault on the pacers during the back-10. (Photo | AP) The last six overs of the Bangladesh innings yielded 66 runs - mostly coming from Sabbir's blade. (Photo | AP) A partisan Sri Lankan crowd, who were upset by Bangladesh's behaviour did the now famous 'Nagin Dance' (Snake Dance') along with Indian supporters leaving the Tigers distraught. IN PIC: Roht Sharma receives the Nidahas triangular Twenty20 cricket series champion's trophy from Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Rohit Sharma india vs bangladesh Dinesh Karthik Nidahas Trophy Nidahas Trophy final