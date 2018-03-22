Home Galleries Sport On World Water Day, here are seven quick facts that you may like to know about H2O By Online Desk | Published: 22nd March 2018 08:01 PM | Last Updated: 23rd March 2018 07:14 AM 0 Share Via Email UNICEF has confirmed that attendance rates in schools have increased with proper drinking water and sanitation facilities. Unfortunately, globally one third of all schools lack access to sanitation and drinkable water. (Photo | EPS) In Africa and Asia, women and girls walk an average of 6 km a day carrying water that weighs around 20 kg. According to UN, this is equivalent to carrying a 40 inch flat screen television for more than 5.5 kilometres. (Photo | EPS) Hair on your skin can hold water droplets too. Therefore, a hairy leg may get sunburned more quickly than a shaved one. (Photo | EPS) Without water, oceanic crust would not sink back into the earth’s mantle. There would be no plate tectonics, and our planet would probably be a lot like panet Venus - making life impossible. (EPS | Jithendra M) While an avaerage adult human being is made up of 60 percent water, a jellyfish is made up of 95 per cent water. WHO says the basic drinking, cooking, and hand washing needs in a developing country will take only 20 litres of water a day. However other common tasks such as bathing or laundry could demand the same or even more. 2.6 billion people have gained access to improved drinking water since 1990, and the number keeps increasing every year. (EPS | Vinay Madapu) Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Water WHO UNICEF world water day