IN PICTURES | Moments that lit up this season's FIFA International friendlies
Published: 24th March 2018 09:32 AM | Last Updated: 24th March 2018 02:04 PM

A hat-trick from LA Galaxy striker Ola Kamara and a fine header from Tore Reginiussen helped Norway to beat Australia 4-1 at Olso. It was Australia's first outing under Dutchman Bert van Marwijk, who took the Netherlands to the finals of 2010 World Cup. Earlier, Jackson Irvine had scored for the Socceroos at the 19th minute of the game. (Photo | AP) Ever Banega ensured Argentina weren't derailed by Lionel Messi's absence as the World Cup contenders clinched a 2-0 win over Italy at the Etihad Stadium. Without their talismanic star, Jorge Sampaoli's side showed they have strength in depth with a solid display capped by late goals from Banega and Manuel Lanzini. (Photo | AP) In England's last away match before they travel to Russia for this year's World Cup finals,Jesse Lingard scored his first international goal as a reshaped side beat the Netherlands 1-0 at Amsterdam. The result gave England their first win over the Netherlands since manager Gareth Southgate was a member of the side that triumphed 4-1 at Wembley during Euro 96. (Photo | AP) A superb Thomas Mueller equaliser saw world champions Germany fight back against Spain as the European powerhouses drew 1-1 in Friday's high-profile friendly. After Rodrigo Moreno put Spain ahead after just six minutes, Germany went into the break level as Mueller hit his 38th goal for the national team on his 90th international appearance. (Photo | AP) Five-time world champions Brazil showed no signs of missing Neymar as they fine-tuned preparations for this year's World Cup with a confident 3-0 victory over tournament hosts Russia.Inter Milan full-back Miranda scored the opener while Barcelona midfield pair Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho scored one apiece at Moscow's renovated Luzhniki stadium where the World Cup final will be played. (Photo | AP) Substitute Juan Quintero lashed home a penalty five minutes from time as Colombia came back from 2-0 down to stun France 3-2 at the Stade de France. Goals by Olive Giroud and Thomas Lemar were cancelled by Radamel Falcao and Luis Muriel strikes before Quintero found the back of the net. (Photo | AP) Chelsea winger Victor Moses won and converted a harshly awarded penalty to give Nigeria a surprise 1-0 win against Poland. Nigerian confidence will be boosted by defeating a team ranked sixth in the world, 46 places above the west Africans, ahead of the World Cup. (Photo | AP) Cristiano Ronaldo hit two goals in stoppage time as European champions Portugal defeated Egypt 2-1 in at Zurich, winning his personal duel with Mohamed Salah who had put the seven-time African champions ahead. Ronaldo, appearing in his 900th career match, made his mark to devastating effect as time ran out. (Photo | AFP) Alex McLeish saw his second spell as Scotland manager start with a defeat as Costa Rica won 1-0 in a friendly international at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Friday. Marco Urena scored the only goal of the game 14 minutes from kick-off. (Photo | AFP) The Republic of Ireland's first game since failing to qualify for the World Cup finals saw them going down to a 1-0 away defeat against Turkey. Mehmet Topal volleyed in the winner on 52 minutes from a corner. (Photo | AP)