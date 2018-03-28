Home Galleries Sport Alexander Zverev outguns Nick Kyrgios in Miami Open pre-quarters By Associated Press | Published: 28th March 2018 10:30 AM | Last Updated: 28th March 2018 11:56 AM 0 Share Via Email Alexander Zverev returns to Nick Kyrgios during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | AP Nick Kyrgios returns a shot to Alexander Zverev during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | AP Alexander Zverev returns to Nick Kyrgios during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | AP Nick Kyrgios prepares to hit a forehand to Alexander Zverev during the Miami Open. | AP Alexander Zverev returns the ball to Nick Kyrgios during the Miami Open tennis tournament. | AP Nick Kyrgios suffered a 6-4 6-4 fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev at Miami Open. | AP This is Nick Kyrgios' second straight loss to Alexander Zverev. | AP Alexander Zverev waves to the crowd after defeating Nick Kyrgios at the Miami Open tennis tournament. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS tennis Nick Kyrgios ATP Alexander Zverev Miami Open Miami Masters