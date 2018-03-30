Home Galleries Sport Alexander Zverev reaches Miami Open semis with win over Borna Coric By Associated Press | Published: 30th March 2018 04:07 PM | Last Updated: 30th March 2018 04:27 PM 0 Share Via Email Alexander Zverev returns a shot from Borna Coric during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Borna Coric returns a shot from Alexander Zverev during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Alexander Zverev argues a call during a during a quarterfinal tennis match against Borna Coric at the Miami Open. | AP Borna Coric argues a call during a quarterfinal tennis match against Alexander Zverev at the Miami Open. | AP Alexander Zverev hits a forehand to Borna Coric during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Borna Coric hits a return to Alexander Zverev during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Alexander Zverev serves to Borna Coric during a quarterfinal tennis match at the Miami Open. | AP Alexander Zverev hits a returns to Borna Coric during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Alexander Zverev celebrates after defeating Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4, during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Former NBA basketball player Scottie Pippen, right, watches as Alexander Zverev, foreground, celebrates after defeating Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4, during a quarterfinal at the Miami Open. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Alexander Zverev Borna Coric ATP Tennis Miami Open Miami Masters