Happy Birthday VVS Laxman: Quick facts about the Hyderabad legend who turns 44

During 2009-10, Laxman played some of his career-best knocks. In the Napier Test against New Zealand in 2009, his innings of 124 helped India to draw the match. In 2010, while he played a match-winning 73 in the Mohali Test against Aussies, his 91 against Kiwis in Ahmedabad resulted the Test match into a draw after India's precarious start of their second innings (65-6). In the same year, the Hyderabadi's 96 runs became the difference between India and South Africa in the Durban Test, as the visitors went on to win the game by 87 runs. (File | AP)