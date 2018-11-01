Home Galleries Sport

Happy Birthday VVS Laxman: Quick facts about the Hyderabad legend who turns 44

Published: 01st November 2018  

Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman or VVS Laxman, is also fondly known as 'Very Very Special Laxman', for his numerous match-winning and match-saving innings in Test cricket, with support of non-specialist tail-end batsmen. (File | PTI)
On a day dominated by intense bidding for Indians, Manish Pandey was one of the top buys on Day 1 as he went to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11 crores. IN PIC: VVS Laxman addresses the media about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s team. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Laxman, born in November 1, 1974, is also one of the few players who played 100 Tests without featuring in a single World Cup match. (File |EPS)
Just like another Hyderabad legend Mohammed Azharuddin, Laxman too known for his elegant wrist work, which helped him to hit deliveries either side of the wicket, while piercing field positions regularly. (File | AFP)
At the begining of his career, Laxman, who was rated as one of India's new ball players due to his high elbow and steady off-stump stance, played around top and middle order at the beginning of his career (1996-2000). (File | AP)
However, it was the Kolkata Test against Steve Waugh's Australia in 2001, which elevated Laxman's stature as a classy batsman. Promoted at number three in the second innings from his sixth position at first innings, the Hyderabadi went on to score a mammoth 281. The innings helped India to win the game by 177 runs after facing a follow-on. (File | AP)
The innings of 281 was the personal highest by any Indian batsman till the Multan Test in 2004, where Virender Sehwag scored 309 runs. Laxman also was known as the second nemesis for Aussies, scoring 2434 runs against them in 29 Tests at an average of 49.67. Only 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is ahead of him in this respect, (3060 runs in same number of matches). (File | AP)
Most of Laxman's 8,781 runs in 134 Tests came at number five or six, while batting with Tailenders. He has also higher amount of unbeaten innings, compared to the other three of Team India's 'Fav Four'- Sachin, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly. (File | AP)
During the innings of 281 against Aussies, Laxman forged a crucial 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid. While Shane Warne mostly bowled into the footmarks outside leg stump on an Eden Gardens turner, Laxman consistently drove the ball through long on for boundaries. When the Aussies placed most of their fielders in the leg side region, he skipped down the pitch and drove Warne inside-out through off side. The innings is ranked as sixth best Test knock ever by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. (File | AP)
Laxman tormented Aussies again in 2003 Adelaide Test. His innings of 148 and a 303-run fifth-wicket partnership with Rahul Dravid helped India to reach 523 runs in the first innings from 85-4, in response of Aussies' 556. The Sourav Ganguly-led side eventually won the match by four wickets, their first Test victory down under in two decades. (File | AP)
During the third Test in Sydney of India's 1999/2000 Australia tour, Laxman , while opening the innings, scored 167 runs in 198 deliveries, with 27 boundaries. The rest, including skipper Tendulkar could add only 94 runs in India's fourth innings total of 261. (File | PTI)
After the 167-run knock, Laxman scored two more centuries in Sydney (178 in 2004) and (109 in 2008), thereby getting an average of over 90 in that particular venue. In 2008, he also scored his second ever double century (200 in 301 deliveries) against Australia in third Test of Border-Gavaskar series in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. (File photo: PTI)
Laxman, who is often regarded a prolific player against spin, struggled against Sri Lankan spinner Ajantha Mendis during the 2008 tour. He got dismissed by the finger-spinner in all the five innings during the three-Test match series. He could manage only 215 runs in the whole tour, with the highest being 61*. (File | AP)
During 2009-10, Laxman played some of his career-best knocks. In the Napier Test against New Zealand in 2009, his innings of 124 helped India to draw the match. In 2010, while he played a match-winning 73 in the Mohali Test against Aussies, his 91 against Kiwis in Ahmedabad resulted the Test match into a draw after India's precarious start of their second innings (65-6). In the same year, the Hyderabadi's 96 runs became the difference between India and South Africa in the Durban Test, as the visitors went on to win the game by 87 runs. (File | AP)
Laxman, whose ODI career had only meagre 2,338 runs in 86 matches, saw some brilliant moments. During the tri-series involving Zimbabwe in Australia at 2004, he scored three centuries, with the highest being 131 against Zimbabwe. His 103* in the Brisbane ODI against Aussies helped Men-in-Blue to win the high-scoring match by 19 runs. In the same year, his knock of 107 runs helped India to registrer a historic 3-2 ODI win in Pakistan. (File | AP)
