Novak Djokovic downs Roger Federer in close affair at Paris Masters

Published: 04th November 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 03:55 AM  

Novak Djokovicv of Serbia returns the ball to Roger Federer of Switzerland during their semifinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Novak Djokovic won 7-6, 5-7, 7-6. (Photo | AP)
The Serb outlasted Federer in just over three hours to prevail 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 7-6 (7/3). He now leads the Swiss giant 25-22 overall and has not lost to the maestro since 2015. (Photo | AP)
Djokovic watched four break points, one of which Federer saved with a magnificent reflex volley, go by as he led 4-3 in the opening set, before saving a set point on his serve in the tie-break. (Photo | AP)
A Federer backhand drifted wide to hand Djokovic the lead, although two more break points passed the Serb by in the first game of the second set with the Swiss on the ropes. (Photo | AP)
The missed opportunity proved costly when Federer conjured up just a second break point of the contest at 6-5, converting in style as he gambled on Djokovic going cross-court before batting a winner down the line to force a decider. (Photo | AP)
Federer fended off two more break points to open the third set as Djokovic hit the deck when his ankle appeared to catch in the surface. (Photo | AP)
The Serb threw his racket down in frustration as Federer again escaped from 15-40 down to move 5-4 ahead, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion's magic fizzled out as the final set headed to a tie-break. (Photo | AP)
Djokovic reeled off six successive points to bring up five match points, clinching victory at the third attempt when Federer picked out the net to end a tense concluding rally. (Photo | AP)
Djokovic will meet Russia's Karen Khachanov in Sunday's final as he looks to pull level with Rafael Nadal on 33 career Masters titles. (Photo | AP)
