Home Galleries Sport

Chaminda Vaas to Trent Boult: All 30 bowlers to claim ODI hat-trick in 21st century

Published: 08th November 2018 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 04:42 PM  

Lasith Malinga leads the chart with three hat-tricks against his name, while Kuldeep Yadav has also found a place among the likes of Shane Bond, Brett Lee and others (Photos | AP, AFP, PTI)
CHAMINDA VAAS (SRI LANKA) v Zimbabwe, Colombo, 08/12/2001 [SV Carlisle, CB Wishart, T Taibu]; v Bangladesh, Pietermaritzburg, 14/02/2003 [Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful, Ehsanul Haque] (Photo | Agency Photo)
Mohammad Sami - AFP
MOHAMMAD SAMI (PAKISTAN) v West Indies, Sharjah, 15/02/2002 [RD Jacobs, CD Collymore, CE Cuffy] (Photo | AFP)
BRETT LEE
BRETT LEE (AUSTRALIA) v Kenya, Durban, 15/03/2003 [KO Otieno, BJ Patel, DO Obuya] (Photo | AFP)
James Anderson
JAMES ANDERSON (ENGLAND) v Pakistan, The Oval, 20/06/2003 [Abdul Razzaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami] (Photo | AFP)
steve harmison -afp
STEVE HARMISON (ENGLAND) v India, Nottingham, 01/09/2004 [M Kaif, L Balaji, A Nehra] (Photo | AFP)
LANGEVELDT AFP
CK LANGEVELDT (SOUTH AFRICA) v West Indies, Barbados, 11/05/2005 [IDR Bradshaw, DB Powell, CD Collymore ] (Photo | AFP)
SHAHADAT HOSSAIN
SHAHADAT HOSSAIN (BANGLADESH) v Zimbabwe, Harare, 02/08/2006 [TV Mufambisi, E Chigumbura, P Utseya] (Photo | AFP)
Jerome_Taylor___AFP
JEROME TAYLOR (WEST INDIES) v Australia, Mumbai, 18/10/2006 [MEK Hussey, B Lee, GB Hogg] (Photo | AFP)
26cric_14-02-2009_18_30_41
SHANE BOND (NEW ZEALAND) v Australia, Hobart, 14/01/2007 [CL White, A Symonds, NW Bracken] (Photo | Agency Photo)
LASITH MALINGA
LASITH MALINGA (SRI LANKA) v South Africa, Guyana, 28/03/2007 [SM Pollock, AJ Hall, JH Kallis, M Ntini]; v Kenya, Colombo, 01/03/2011, T Mishra, PJ Ongondo, SO Ngoche]; v Australia, Colombo, 22/08/2011, MG Johnson, JW Hastings, XJ Doherty] (Photo | AFP)
FLINTOFF
ANDREW FLINTOFF (ENGLAND) v West Indies, St Lucia, 03/04/2009 [D Ramdin, R Rampaul, SJ Benn] (Photo | AP)
MAHROOF
FARVEEZ MAHROOF (SRI LANKA) v India, Dambulla, 22/06/2010 [RA Jadeja, P Kumar, Z Khan] (Photo | AP)
ABDUR RAZZAK
ABDUR RAZZAK (BANGLADESH) v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, 03/12/2010 [P Utseya, RW Price,CB Mpofu] (Photo | BCCI)
KEMAR ROACH
KEMAR ROACH (WEST INDIES) v Netherlands, Delhi, 28/02/2011 [PM Seelaar, BP Loots, BA Westdijk] (Photo | AFP)
DANIEL CHRISTIAN
DANIEL CHRISTIAN (AUSTRALIA) v Sri Lanka, Melbourne, 02/03/2012 [NLTC Perera, SMSM Senanayake, KMDN Kulasekara] (Photo | AFP)
THISARA PERERA
THISARA PERERA (SRI LANKA) v Pakistan, Colombo, 16/06/2012 [Younis Khan, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed] (Photo | AP)
CLINT McKAY
CLINT McKAY (AUSTRALIA) v England, Cardiff, 14/09/2013 [KP Pietersen, JL Trott, JE Root] (Photo | AP)
RUBEL HOSSAIN
RUBEL HOSSAIN (BANGLADESH) v New Zealand, Dhaka, 29/10/2013 [Corey Anderson, BB McCullum, JDS Neesham] (Photo | AP)
PROSPER UTSEYA
PROSPER UTSEYA (ZIMBABWE) v South Africa, Harare, 29/08/2014, [Q de Kock, RR Rossouw,DA Miller] (Photo | AFP)
TAIJUL ISLAM
TAIJUL ISLAM (BANGLADESH) v Zimbabwe, Dhaka, 01/12/2014 [TL Chatara, J Nyumbu, T Panyangara] (Photo | AFP)
STEVE FINN
STEVE FINN (ENGLAND) v Australia, Melbourne, 14/02/2015, [BJ Haddin, GJ Maxwell,MG Johnson] (Photo | PTI)
jP DUMINY
JP DUMINY (SOUTH AFRICA) v Sri Lanka, Sydney, 18/03/2015 [AD Mathews, KMDN Kulasekara,PHT Kaushal] (Photo | PTI)
Rabada_AFP
KAGISO RABADA (SOUTH AFRICA) v Bangladesh, Mirpur, 10/07/2015 [Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Mahmudullah] (Photo | AFP)
JAMES FAULKNER
JAMES FAULKNER (AUSTRALIA) v Sri Lanka, Colomb, 24/08/2016, [DKJ Perera, AD Mathews,NLTC Perera] (Photo | AP)
TASKIN AHMED
TASKIN AHMED (BANGLADESH) v Sri Lanka, Dambulla, 28/03/2017 [DAS Gunaratne, RAS Lakmal,N Pradeep] (Photo | AP)
WANINDU HASARANGA - AFP
WANINDU HASARANGA (SRI LANKA) v Zimbabwe, Galle, 02/07/2017 [MN Waller, DT Tiripano, Chatara] (Photo | AFP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates after completing his hat-trick after taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins during the second one day international(ODI) match of the ongoing India-Australia cricket series at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on September 21, 2017.|AFP
KULDEEP YADAV (INDIA) v Australia, Kolkata, 21/09/2017 [MS Wade, AC Agar lbw, PJ Cummins] (Photo | AFP)
MADUSHANKA
SHEHAN MADUSHANKA (SRI LANKA) v Bangladesh, Dhaka, 27/01/2018 [Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mahmudullah] (Photo | PTI)
IMRAN TAHIR (SOUTH AFRICA) v Zimbabwe, Bloemfontein, 03/10/2018 [SC Williams, PJ Moor, Mavuta] (Photo | AP)
trent-boutl-AFP
TRENT BOULT (NEW ZEALAND) v Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, 07/11/2018 [Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez] (Photo | AFP)
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trent Boult ODI Cricket ODI hat-trick hat-trick Kuldeep Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp