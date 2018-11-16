Home Galleries Sport

Farewell Wayne Rooney: England humbles USA in their greatest striker's swansong game

Published: 16th November 2018 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 12:30 PM  

Wayne Rooney believes the future is bright for England as a youthful Three Lions eased past the United States 3-0 at Wembley on his international swansong on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for the introduction of Rooney, England's greatest ever goalscorer, just before the hour mark on his 120th international appearance. (Photo | AP)
ROONEY
England's former captain was also honoured before kick-off with a guard of honour and the presentation of a plaque bearing a golden Three Lions badge by current skipper Harry Kane. IN PIC: Wayne Rooney and his children walk off the pitch after receiving a commemorative plaque prior to the match. (Photo | AP)
Rooney is the youngest player to have appeared and also the youngest to score for the Three Lions at the international level. (Photo | AP)
His association with the Everton Under-11 team witnessed the young lad firing 114 goals from 30 games in a season. (Photo | AP)
Despite Rooney being England's all time top scorer, he has just scored one World Cup goal which came against Uruguay in Sao Paulo 2014, where his side was beaten 2-1. It was Rooney's 40th international goal. (Photo | AP)
His 49th international goal against San Marino in September 2015 where he equalled the record of Sir Bobby Charlton. (Photo | AFP)
He scored his 50th goal against Switzerland at Wembley Stadium in 2015. (Photo | AP)
His last international goal (53rd) came against Iceland at Euro 2016 where England tasted defeat. (Photo | AP)
Rooney said he had been particularly angered by the conduct of then England manager Fabio Capello, an Italian, and his staff at the 2010 edition.
While playing in UEFA Euro 2004 he scored four goals, becoming the youngest goal scorer in the history of the European Championship. (Photo | AP)
He was declared England’s Player of the Year Award four times. He won the honour in two consecutive terms - first in 2008 and 2009, later again in 2014 and 2015. (Photo | AP)
