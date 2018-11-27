Home Galleries Sport

Hockey World Cup 2018: Here are the 16 teams who will battle it out at Odisha

Published: 27th November 2018 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:41 PM  

23spain2
Spain hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Miguel Delas (Photo | EPS)
24australia2
Australia hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Eddie Ockenden (Photo | EPS)
24pakistan
Pakistan hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Muhammad Rizwan (Photo | EPS)
canada
Canada hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Scott Tupper (Photo | EPS)
china
China hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Chen Du (Photo | EPS)
england
England hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Phil Roper (Photo | EPS)
france
France hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Victor Charlet (Photo | EPS)
germany
Germany hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Martin Haner (Photo | EPS)
ireland
Ireland hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: David Harte (Photo | EPS)
malaysia
Malaysia hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Sukri Mutalib (Photo | EPS)
south_africa
South Africa hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Tim Drummond (Photo | EPS)
Argentina
Argentina hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Pedro Ibarra (Photo | Twitter/Hockey India)
Belgian_Hockey
Belgium hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Thomas Briels (Photo | Twitter/Hockey India)
India
India hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Manpreet Singh (Photo | Twitter/Hockey India)
Netherlands_Hockey
Netherlands hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Billy Bakker (Photo | Twitter/Hockey India)
24new_zealand5_2311chn_17
New Zealand hockey team pose after arrival at the venue. Captain: Blair Tarrant (Photo | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India hockey team Hockey World Cup FIH World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp