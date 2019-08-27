Home Galleries Sport

La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why

Published: 27th August 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 02:25 PM  

Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
1 / 18
LUIS SUAREZ
LUIS SUAREZ (BARCELONA): Calf Injury, Meniscus injury INJURY DATE: 16 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Mid September 2019. (Photo | AP)
2 / 18
SERGIO RAMOS
SERGIO RAMOS (REAL MADRID): Calf Injury INJURY DATE: 12 Apr 2019 INJURY DATE: Few Days. (Photo | Twitter @SergioRamos)
3 / 18
DIEGO COSTA
DIEGO COSTA (ATLETICO MADRID): Groin injury INJURY DATE: 10 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | Twitter @diegocosta)
4 / 18
JAMES RODRIGUEZ
JAMES RODRIGUEZ (REAL MADRID): Calf Injury INJURY DATE: 24 Aug 2019 INJURY DATE: Unknown. (Photo | AP)
5 / 18
Ousmane Dembele
OUSMANE DEMBELE (BARCELONA): Hamstring/Strain, Hamstring/Strain INJURY DATE: 19 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Late September 2019. (Photo | AP)
6 / 18
EDEN HAZARD
EDEN HAZARD (REAL MADRID): Thigh injury INJURY DATE: 16 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Few weeks. (Photo | AP)
7 / 18
KARIM BENZEMA
KARIM BENZEMA (REAL MADRID): Leg injury, Hamstring/Strain INJURY DATE: 15 Dec 2018 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | AP)
8 / 18
MARCO ASENSIO
MARCO ASENSIO (REAL MADRID): Cruciate ligament injury INJURY DATE: 24 Jul 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Late March 2020. (Photo | Twitter @realmadriden)
9 / 18
JAN OBLAK
JAN OBLAK (ATLETICO MADRID): Groin injury INJURY DATE: 17 May 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | AFP)
10 / 18
RAFINHA
RAFINHA (BARCELONA): Cruciate ligament injury INJURY DATE: 25 Nov 2018 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | Twitter @FCBarcelona )
11 / 18
Ferland Mendy
Ferland Mendy (REAL MADRID): Thigh injury INJURY DATE: 25 Jul 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Late August 2019. (Photo | Twitter @realmadriden)
12 / 18
NETO
NETO (BARCELONA): Broken hand INJURY DATE: 12 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Early October 2019. (Photo | Twitter @FCBarcelona )
13 / 18
SIME VRSALJKO (ATLETICO MADRID): Knee injury INJURY DATE: 31 Jan 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Mid December 2019. (Photo | Twitter @Vrsaljko)
14 / 18
BRAHIM DIAZ
BRAHIM DIAZ (REAL MADRID): Groin injury INJURY DATE: 20 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | Twitter @Brahim)
15 / 18
Daniel Carrico - AP
DANIEL CARRICO (SEVILLA) : Thigh injury INJURY DATE: 28 Apr 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | AP)
16 / 18
Iturraspe -AP
Ander Iturraspe (ESPANYOL): Dislocated shoulder INJURY DATE: 22 Aug 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | AP)
17 / 18
MAXIME GONALONS
MAXIME GONALONS (SEVILLA): Groin injury (SEVILLA): 12 May 2019 EXPECTED RETURN: Unknown. (Photo | Twitter @MaxGonalons)
18 / 18
TAGS
Real Madrid Injury Barcelona La Liga Luis Suarez Eden Hazard Atletico Madrid Diego Costa Karim Benzema Sergio Ramos Spanish football
