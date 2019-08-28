Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs

KAKA (AC MILAN): Some of us still believe when the Brazilian left Italy, the charm of Serie A went along with him. The only guy to win the Ballon d'Or in the Messo-Ronaldo era until Luka Modric, he was the cutest and smartest player on the planet for a very long time before leaving for Real Madrid for a world record deal. The very thought of him on the field along with Seedorf, Gattuso, Inzaghi and others were enough to give fans goosebumps. Kaka returned to Milan for a short spell before shidting to US soil with Orlando City. We don't know if he'd have remained the magician that he was if he never left San Siro, but deep down, we all feel that he shouldn't have... (Photo | AFP)

