Happy birthday Kapil Dev: Check out some rare photos of the man who brought India its first cricket World Cup

Published: 06th January 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2019 03:29 PM  

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev with his wife Romi. (File | EPS)
Then PM Rajiv Gandhi being presented a memento by Kapil Dev, duly signed by all the members of the Indian cricket team that visited England. (File | PTI)
Kapil Dev with his wife at the Madras airport. (File | EPS)
Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in action. (File | EPS)
Kapil Dev and Mohammed Azharuddin having a casual conversation. (File | EPS)
Kapil Dev at a practice session. (File | EPS)
Kapil Dev being awarded then PM P V Narasimha Rao. (File | PTI)
Former Indian Cricket team captains Srikanth (C) and Kapil Dev (R) (File | EPS)
Kapil Dev during a match. (File | EPS)
Kapil Dev at a practice session. (File | EPS)
