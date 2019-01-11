Home Galleries Sport

No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 

Published: 11th January 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 11:43 AM  

Rahul Dravid
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are as cricketers” (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Dravid
“I think we judge talent wrong. What do we see as talent ? I think I have made the same mistake myself. We judge talent by people’s ability to strike a cricket ball. The sweetness, the timing. That’s the only thing we see as talent. Things like determination, courage, discipline, temperament, these are also talent” (Photo | AP)
Rahul Dravid
“You get an image in the first couple of years of your career, and then whether you like it or not, you are stuck with it for the rest of your life” (Photo | AP)
Rahul Dravid
'The bowlers I respected or feared or rated were not the ones who gave me lip or stared at me or abused me. More the ones who, at any stage of the game, when had they had the ball in hand, they were going to be at me, and they were going to have the skill and the fitness and the ability to be aggressive.' (Photo | AP)
Rahul Dravid
“You don’t play for revenge, you play for respect and pride” (Photo | AP)
Rahul Dravid
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
Rahul Dravid
'For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.' (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Dravid
'I am not the only intense or intellectual cricketer. I played with other cricketers who could be pretty intense and intellectual.' (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Dravid
'I think credibility, irrespective of what you do, if you are in public life, then it is important.' (Photo | AP)
Rahul Dravid
'No dream is ever chased alone.' (Photo | Twitter)
