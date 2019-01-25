Home Galleries Sport

Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'

Published: 25th January 2019 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 01:02 PM  

Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara and Puja Pabri during their engagement ceremony in Gujarat. (File | PTI)
Fans taking selfie with Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Saurashtra Batsman Cheteshwar Pujara celebrates his half century against Delhi during the Vijay Hazare Trophy Match at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
India A Captain Cheteshwar Pujara and West Indies A Captain Kirk Edwards share the trophy as former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble looks on during the last day of the third unofficial test match. (File | PTI)
Cricketers Wasim Jaffar and Cheteshwar Pujara during a press conference announcing their association with Indian Oil's CSR initiative in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara avoids a ball during a practice in Cape Town. (File | PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara takes part in Rajkot Marathon in Rajkot. (File | PTI)
Cheteshwar Pujara during a practice session in Mumbai, ahead of a IPL match. (File | PTI)
