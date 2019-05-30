Home Galleries Sport

England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener

Published: 30th May 2019 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 10:29 PM  

Tahir, Amla, Archer
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
1 / 9
Prince Harry, Theresa May
It was a royal affair before it all began with Prince Harry making a speech with PM Theresa May in attendance | AP
2 / 9
Imran Tahir
Imran Tahir created history as he became the first spinner to bowl the first ball of a World Cup. | AP
3 / 9
Joe Root, Jason Roy
Joe Root and Jason Roy both scored fifties after the early loss of Jonny Bairstow | AP
4 / 9
Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes
Captain Eoin Morgan and all-rounder Ben Stokes also joined in on the fun as they recorded fifties as well | AP
5 / 9
Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi did well to limit England to 311 as he picked up all of his three wickets in the last 10 overs | AP
6 / 9
Hashim Amla, Jofra Archer
At the start of South Africa's chase, Hashim Amla was taken off the field after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer | AP
7 / 9
Jofra Archer
His place in the World Cup squad raised a few eyebrows but Archer silenced his critics with three wickets on his World Cup debut | AP
8 / 9
Ben Stokes
Not content with his exploits with the bat, Stokes pulled off a stunning catch and celebrated it in style. | AP
9 / 9
