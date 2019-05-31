Home Galleries Sport

Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan

Published: 31st May 2019 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 07:43 PM  

Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Chris Gayle
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
1 / 10
Sheldon Cottrell
Sheldon Cottrell got the ball rolling with the early wicket Imam-ul-Haq | AP
2 / 10
Andre Russell, Darren Bravo
Then Andre Russell wreaked havoc and celebrated in style | AP
3 / 10
Jason Holder
Jason Holder got in on the action as well | AP
4 / 10
Wahab Riaz
Oshane Thomas finished things off as he got rid of Wahab Riaz | AP
5 / 10
Pakistan batsmen fell like nine pins
It was a day to forget for Pakistan with the bat as they were bowled out for their second-lowest World Cup total (105)| AP
6 / 10
Chris Gayle
Gayle looked in a spot of bother | AP
7 / 10
Chris Gayle
But that didn't stop him from breaking the record for most World Cup sixes and making his sixth consecutive ODI fifty | AP
8 / 10
West Indies batsmen
All in all, it was a convincing performance by the Windies as they bundled out Pakistan for 105 and then got there in just 13.4 overs | AP
9 / 10
Sarfaraz Ahmed
For Sarfaraz and Pakistan, there is still plenty of questions they need to answer | AP
10 / 10
