World leaders eulogize former Israeli President Shimon Peres at funeral

Published: 30th September 2016 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2016 12:47 PM  

Israel"s Parliament Knesset and guards salute as they place the coffin of former Israeli President Shimon Peres on a podium in Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands before the coffin after delivering his eulogy. (Photo | AP)
Bill Clinton, center, accompanied by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, left, and Yuli Edelstein, the Speaker of the Knesset. Clinton helped negotiate the Oslo peace accords in the 1990s. (Photo | AP)
US President Barack Obama stands alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center right, as Israeli military passes by with wreaths of flowers. (Photo | AP)
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, center, sits alongside European Council President Donald Tusk, left, at the funeral. (Photo | AP)
Britain"s Prince Charles, left, and French President Francois Hollande talk prior to the funeral. (Photo | AP)
People line up to pay respects to the former Israeli President. (Photo | AP)
