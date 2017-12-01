World AIDS Day 2017 | Let's talk about HIV: All you need to know

Due to its large population size, India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world. India’s epidemic is concentrated among key affected populations including sex workers and men who have sex with men, who are stigmatised by society but the root cause of the spread of the virus is lack of awareness. And, as such, anyone could be infected. IN PIC: Infogram explaining how a person can contact HIV. The HIV virus can spread only in these four ways, and not by other means of contact. The spread of HIV, therefore, is preventable. (Photo: Screenshot/ Avert.Org)