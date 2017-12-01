Home Galleries World

World AIDS Day 2017 | Let's talk about HIV: All you need to know

Published: 01st December 2017 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2017 06:50 PM  

Today on World AIDS Day, let us educate ourselves and the people around us about HIV and AIDS. Stigma attached to the condition makes people shy away from talking or learning about it. Let's change that today. Here's all you need to know. (Photo: Twitter)
What is the difference between HIV and AIDS? HIV is a virus that can lead to a condition called AIDS. HIV is a virus that can lead to infection. It stands for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. The name describes the virus. It infects humans and it attacks the human immune system, rendering it deficient and unable to work as effectively as it should. HIV is a virus that may cause an infection, but AIDS is a condition or a syndrome in which the immune system is rendered inefficient. (Photo: Twitter)
Being infected with HIV could lead to the development of AIDS, which stands for Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. AIDS develops when HIV has caused serious damage to the immune system. IN PIC: Graph representing the number of adults and children affected by HIV between 1998-2015 in India. (Photo: National AIDS control organisation 2015 (HIV Data)/ Avert.Org)
More than 160,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in 2016 in the European Region − the only region worldwide where the number of new HIV infections is rising. (Photo: Twitter/@WHO_Europe)
Due to its large population size, India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world. India’s epidemic is concentrated among key affected populations including sex workers and men who have sex with men, who are stigmatised by society but the root cause of the spread of the virus is lack of awareness. And, as such, anyone could be infected. IN PIC: Infogram explaining how a person can contact HIV. The HIV virus can spread only in these four ways, and not by other means of contact. The spread of HIV, therefore, is preventable. (Photo: Screenshot/ Avert.Org)
Compared to neighbouring countries, India has made good progress in reducing new HIV infections by a half since 2001. Over the past decade, India has made significant progress in tackling its HIV epidemic, especially in comparison with other countries in the region. IN PIC: Infogram explaining how a person will NOT get infected by HIV. This helps to dispel the wrong notions that about how the virus spreads. (Photo: Screenshot/ Avert.Org)
This year WHO has created a campaign with the motto 'Every Life counts', to educate people about HIV and AIDS, so that the stigma attached will eliminated. You also need to be aware of how the condition can be treated; and more importantly how it cannot be treated. As the Infogram shows, you cannot prevent HIV or cure AIDS through the wrong methods. (Photo: Screenshot/ Avert.Org)
IN PIC: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates world’s longest red ribbon on World AIDS Day. (Photo: EPS)
Students in Bengaluru take out a rally on the roads spreading awareness about HIV and AIDS. (Photo: EPS/Pushkar V)
Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIDS WHO World Aids Day Right to health What is AIDS What is HIV Difference between AIDS and HIV AIDS in India HIV in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Sikhs in New York protest the visit of Road Transport Minister Kamal Nath for his alleged role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. AP
1984 anti-Sikh Riots: Sajjan Kumar gets life imprisonment
Gallery
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
Bollywood hunk John Abraham turns 46 today. On behalf of New Indian Express, we wish Bollywood's bodybuilding pioneer a very happy birthday. Here are a few facts about the 'Dhoom' star. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday John Abraham: Here are some facts about the 'Dhoom' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp