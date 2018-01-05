Home Galleries World Donald Trump steps into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter By Associated Press | Published: 05th January 2018 12:38 PM | Last Updated: 05th January 2018 03:37 PM 0 Share Via Email Trump is storming into the new year in exceptionally aggressive fashion, picking fresh fights on Twitter with such speed that his aides, international partners and the public are struggling to catch up. If he was brash on the global stage in Year 1, the first days of Year 2 suggest he was just warming up. (Photo | AP) On Pakistan, for instance, Trump tweeted about slashing the country's aid because its leaders treat U.S. leaders 'as fools' and 'give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan.'IN PICTURE: Supporters of Pakistani religious groups rally to condemn a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump in Karachi. (Photo | AP) As a response to Trump, Pakistan Foreign secretory tweeted that 'Pak as anti-terror ally has given free to US: land & air communication, military bases & intel cooperation that decimated Al-Qaeda over last 16yrs, but they have given us nothing but invective & mistrust'. (Photo | AP) 'North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un recently stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Trump replied to Kim's statement by saying that 'I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!'. (Photo | AP) Trump's threat to cut aid to the Palestinians didn't come out of the blue. U.S. officials had been considering steps against Palestinian authorities after they brought a vote to the U.N. General Assembly to condemn Trump's action in recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Nevertheless, Palestinians responded sharply, and senior officials there said they wouldn't be 'blackmailed' by Trump. Pakistani protesters burn banners showing U.S. President Donald Trump in Hyderabad, Pakistan. The tweet was condemned by government officials, politicians and analysts across Pakistan. (Photo | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS donald trump Trump tweet Trump on Pakistan Trump on Israel