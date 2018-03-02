Home Galleries World IN PHOTOS | Suicide bomb attack in Afghan capital Kabul kills young girl, wounds several Published: 02nd March 2018 06:01 PM | Last Updated: 02nd March 2018 06:22 PM 0 Share Via Email A large explosion in the eastern part of Kabul on Friday morning at 9 am killed at least one person, a young girl, and wounded around 15, including five children and two women. The blast occurred in the eastern neighborhood of Qabil Bay, in an area where many expatriates reside and which is home to a police station, the government's customs offices and some guest houses. Kabul has recently seen a spate of large-scale militant attacks by the Taliban and also the Islamic State group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan has grown stronger since it emerged in 2014. | AP Photo At the blast site in the Qabil Bay neighborhood, blood pooled on the pavement amid rubble in front of a destroyed building. Residents in the area were the first to say the explosion was a suicide attack, before Danish's statement. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing for their own safety. | AP Photo Najib Danish, spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said the suicide bomber targeted a 'convoy of foreigners' but did not offer further details or clarify whether it was foreign forces who were targeted or contractors. No non-Afghan casualties were reported in the bombing and NATO forces in Kabul, which said they were aware of the reports, had no immediate comment. No militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. | AP Photo In late January, a Taliban attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the heart of the city, killing at least 103 people and wounding as many as 235. The Taliban claimed the ambulance attack, as well as an attack a week earlier in which militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing 22 people, including 14 foreigners, and setting off a 13-hour battle with security forces. | AFP Photo Meanwhile, The Taliban said today they released five of a total of 19 people they say they abducted on Tuesday along the boundary between the southern Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces. At the time, Gen.Abdul Raziq, Kandahar's police chief, said insurgents wearing army uniforms stopped a bus and abducted 30 people. There was no information on the fate of the others. | AP Photo On Wednesday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to take part in peace talks to 'save the country,' offering security and incentives such as passports to insurgents who join the negotiations. The recent attacks have underscored the weaknesses of Afghan security forces more than 16 years after the U.S.-led invasion toppled the Taliban. | (AFP Photo: A horse's corpse is seen after he succumbed to injuries following the blast) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now