A large explosion in the eastern part of Kabul on Friday morning at 9 am killed at least one person, a young girl, and wounded around 15, including five children and two women. The blast occurred in the eastern neighborhood of Qabil Bay, in an area where many expatriates reside and which is home to a police station, the government's customs offices and some guest houses. Kabul has recently seen a spate of large-scale militant attacks by the Taliban and also the Islamic State group, whose affiliate in Afghanistan has grown stronger since it emerged in 2014. | AP Photo