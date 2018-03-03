People sledge in the snow at Primrose Hill in London, Friday March 2, 2018. As unusually cold weather gripped Europe, Britain's military was sent out Friday to central and western England to get hospital employees to work and help police rescue people from snowbound vehicles. Nicknamed 'The Beast from the East,' the cold front caused travel chaos, with hundreds of flights cancelled, trains broke down and motorists found themselves stuck on highways and trapped in frosty conditions for hours. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)