Home Galleries World Fun for some, grief for others as heavy winter snow covers UK, European mainland By Associated Press | Published: 03rd March 2018 02:19 PM | Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 06:13 PM 0 Share Via Email Persistent snow and freezing conditions from a Siberian cold snap caused a handful of deaths across a swathe of Europe from Britain to the Balkans. IN PIC : A landlord clears snow outside a pub in Greater Manchester England. (Photo | AP) In the U.K., where the weather system has been dubbed 'the beast from the east,' the weather office issued an alert for Scotland warning that heavy snow and strong wind would bring widespread damage, disruption and risk to life. IN PICTURE: Snow is cleared in Co Kildare, Ireland. (Photo | AP) The World Health Organization warned Thursday that the cold weather poses particular risks to vulnerable people such as the elderly, children and those with chronic diseases or disabilities. IN PICTURE: A child sledges in the snow at Primrose Hill in London. (Photo | AP) Snow-covered cars are parked in a street in Flensburg, Germany. The adverse weather conditions has hit roads and train services. Emergency officials said many drivers had to be rescued from stranded vehicles. (Photo | AP) Heavy snow and high winds halted all flights in and out of Dublin Airport, with authorities saying they are unlikely to resume until Saturday. Irish Rail said no trains are likely to run until Saturday. IN PICTURE: The fire brigade of Airport Security Services (SSA) rides a snowplow removing snow on the runway during a snowfall at the Geneva Airport. (Photo | AP) Scientists say the big chill in Europe is partly caused by the fact that strong winds which normally keep cold air 'locked' over the Arctic have weakened, releasing icy blasts across the northern hemisphere. (Photo | AP) Even as Europe shivers, temperatures in the Arctic itself have been unusually warm in recent weeks, the World Meteorological Organization said. (Photo | AP) People walk and skate on the frozen Prinsengracht canal in downtown Amsterdam. The icy weather gripping much of Europe is good news for the Dutch, many of whom love to skate on frozen waterways if the weather allows. (Photo | AP) Ice climbers on the downfall at Kinder Downfall, High Peak in Derbyshire, north England, Thursday March 1, 2018. Persistent snow and freezing conditions are causing delays in many parts of Britain, with roads and train service hit particularly hard. Emergency officials said many drivers had to be rescued from stranded vehicles. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Adam Suthers digs out a car stuck in the snow in Ripponden, Yorkshire, England, Friday, March 2, 2018. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP) Skiers and snowboarders ride down the steep snow-covered street named 'Chemin de Preville' during a urban group ride after a snowfall in the city of Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, March 2, 2018. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) A skier rides down the steep snow-covered street named 'Chemin de Preville' during a urban group ride after a snowfall in the city of Lausanne, Switzerland, Friday, March 2, 2018. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) A boy sledges in the snow at Primrose Hill in London, Friday March 2, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) People sledge in the snow at Primrose Hill in London, Friday March 2, 2018. As unusually cold weather gripped Europe, Britain's military was sent out Friday to central and western England to get hospital employees to work and help police rescue people from snowbound vehicles. Nicknamed 'The Beast from the East,' the cold front caused travel chaos, with hundreds of flights cancelled, trains broke down and motorists found themselves stuck on highways and trapped in frosty conditions for hours. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)