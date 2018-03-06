Home Galleries World Revisiting the works of late Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary By Agencies | Published: 06th March 2018 10:23 AM | Last Updated: 06th March 2018 01:04 PM 0 Share Via Email Gabriel García Márquez, the most celebrated Latin American writer is critically acclaimed for his language that produces visual images. Márquez is noted as one of the chief proponent of a literary style known as magic realism, which uses magical elements and events in otherwise ordinary and realistic situations. The Nobel laureate was a 'committed Leftist' throughout his life, adhering to socialist beliefs. (File photo | AP) 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' narrates the history of a family that starts with José Arcadio Buendía and culminates with Aureliano Babilonia. The book is a masterpiece , which explores magical realism, by blending elements of mystery and human experience. (Photo | Amazon.in) 'The Autumn of the Patriarch' is an experimental novel which uncovers the mystery of power. It is a poetic work which hovers around the solitude of power. In the novel, Márquez represents many Latin American dictators through the characterisation of his mythical Latin American dictator. (Photo | Amazon.in) 'Chronicle of a Death Foretold' is a murder mystery in which the narrator attempts to figure out the incidents which lead to the murder of Santiago Nasar after twenty-seven years of its occurrence. The narrator tries to sort out the puzzle by drawing out his own memories with the accounts of the witnesses. (Photo | Amazon.in) 'Love in the Time of Cholera', set in civil-war- torn Colombia celebrates love over despair.It revolves around Florentino Ariza, who waits for nearly fifty years in the memory of an unrequited love. (Photo | Amazon.in) 'Of love and other demons' hovers around the conflict between science and religion. It questions the Catholic church of eighteenth century for blind demonic practices in Medicine. (Photo | Amazon.in) 'The Story of a Shipwrecked Sailor' is a real life account of a sailor named Luis Alejandro Velasco, who underwent a series of survival battles, after being tossed overboard from his ship. A young and struggling Marquez was asked to ghostwrite the story of the sailor, who was later proclaimed as a national hero. (Photo | Amazon.in) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Gabriel Garcia Marquez One hundred years of solitude Love in the time of Cholera Márquez QAutumn of a patriarch