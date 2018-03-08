Radhika Vemula, the mother of Rohith Vemula, who was 'institutionally murdered' in University of Hyderabad, has been raising her voice against organised atrocities. After the death of her son, she rallied across the country and and visited Dalit settlements to discuss their common struggles. She has been constantly advocating for the implementation of Rohith Act to protect Dalit students on campuses. (Photo | EPS)