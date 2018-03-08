Home Galleries World Remembering some phenomenal women on International Women's Day By Agencies | Published: 08th March 2018 11:48 AM | Last Updated: 08th March 2018 06:58 PM 0 Share Via Email Manipur's iconic human rights activist Irom Sharmila launched her fast-unto-death on November 4, 2000, demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. Sharmila, also known as 'Iron Lady', broke her 16-year- old hunger strike, the world's longest, on August 9 2016. (Photo | PTI) Fatima Nafees, the mother of a first-year Najeeb Ahmed, a JNU student has been demanding justice for her son, who went missing after a brawl with ABVP members at Mahi-Mandavi Hostel in Delhi on October 2016. (File photo) Kausalya Sankar, evolved as an activist after her husband Sankar, a Dalit youth was murdered in the name of 'protecting honour'. Kausalya started Thanipayirchi Mandram to educate young Dalit children about their rights and responsibilities. (File photo) Radhika Vemula, the mother of Rohith Vemula, who was 'institutionally murdered' in University of Hyderabad, has been raising her voice against organised atrocities. After the death of her son, she rallied across the country and and visited Dalit settlements to discuss their common struggles. She has been constantly advocating for the implementation of Rohith Act to protect Dalit students on campuses. (Photo | EPS) The women's collective named ‘Pombilai Orumai’ challenged the gender segregation and unfair wage system practised at Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Limited (KDHP) in Munnar. The collective, under the leadership of Gomathi Augustine forced the management for 30 per cent increase from the pre-existing minimum wage. (Photo | EPS) Protestors took to the streets en masse across the United States, hoisting anti-Donald Trump placards, banging drums and donning pink caps symbolic of the resistance for a second Women's March opposing the president one year to the day of his inauguration. (Photo | AP) Women in Cinema Collective, WCC, founded after the abduction and molestation of Malayalam actress is the first of its kind for female artistes in film industry. WCC comprises of actors, directors, script writers and singers has been working to safeguard their rights and ensure gender justice in film industry. (Photo | EPS) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Najeeb Ahmed Radhika Vemula Irom Sharmila International Women's Day Kausalya Sankar International Border