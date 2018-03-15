Home Galleries World Tens of thousands of US students stage walkout against gun violence Published: 15th March 2018 04:39 PM | Last Updated: 15th March 2018 05:08 PM 0 Share Via Email Warning that their futures are being stolen from them, tens of thousands of young people across the U.S. walked out of school to demand action on gun violence. (Photo | AFP) They carried signs and chanted slogans against the National Rifle Association and bowed their heads in memory of the 17 dead in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. (Photo | AP) In joining the protests, the students followed the example set by many of the survivors of the Florida shooting, who have become gun-control activists, leading rallies, lobbying legislators and giving TV interviews. Their efforts helped spur passage last week of a Florida law curbing access to assault rifles by young people. (Photo | AFP) In Washington, more than 2,000 high-school age protesters observed the 17 minutes of silence by sitting on the ground with their backs turned to the White House as a church bell tolled. (Photo | AFP) The protesters carried signs with messages such as 'Our Blood/Your Hands' and 'Never Again' and chanted slogans against the NRA. (Photo | AP) At some places, students didn't go outside but lined the hallways, gathered in gyms and auditoriums or wore orange, the color used by the movement against gun violence, or maroon, the school color at Stoneman Douglas. (Photo | AP) Some schools applauded students for taking a stand or at least tolerated the walkouts, while others threatened punishment. (Photo | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS US school shooting US gun laws Florida school shooting US students