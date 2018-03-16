Home Galleries World Newly installed pedestrian bridge in Miami collapses, kills 6 Published: 16th March 2018 03:16 PM | Last Updated: 16th March 2018 04:07 PM 0 Share Via Email A newly installed 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami on Thursday, March 15, 2018. According to latest updates, six people were killed in the collapse which also crushed several vehicles. (AP) The bridge was installed last Saturday, ahead of its planned opening in 2019. (In Pic: Rescue workers walk on the rubble after the Miami bridge collapse. | AP) The walkway connected Florida International University to a student housing area. (AP) Emergency personnel work at the scene of the collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University. (AP) The bridge had been erected using an accelerated modular building method that enabled it to go up in the space of a day. (AP) FIGG Engineering Group, one of the partners involved in the walkway's construction in statement said, 'We will fully cooperate with every appropriate authority in reviewing what happened and why'. (AP) A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter takes pictures after the collapse of the brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge in front of Florida International University. (AP) Bridge collapses in the United States are infrequent despite rising risks associated with aging infrastructure. (In Pic: A 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida. | AP) Miami residents watch rescue crews work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed. (AP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS miami bridge collapse Flodia international university