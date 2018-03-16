Home Galleries World Nigeriens celebrate Niger Tuareg Festival to attract tourists amidst Islamic extremism concerns By Associated Press | Published: 16th March 2018 03:32 PM | Last Updated: 16th March 2018 03:57 PM 0 Share Via Email Tuareg men ride on camels during the Niger Tuareg festival in Iferouane, Niger. The festival is one of the many attempts by the people to attract tourists amidst concerns of Islamic extremism concerns failing tourism. (Photo: AP) Young girls sing during the Niger Tuareg festival hoping to draw tourists back to the region by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display. (Photo: AP) Despite concerns about Islamic extremism throughout the Sahel region in West Africa, organizers recently hosted more than 1,000 visitors in Iferouane, a village in Niger's far north. (Photo: AP) A man performs during a festival in Iferouane, Niger. Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back to the region. (Photo: AP) Tuaregs in northern Niger are hoping to draw tourists back to the region by putting their traditional dances, music poetry and camel races on display amidst concerns about Islamic extremism. (Photo: AP) The Tuaregs dress in traditional clothes to celebrate the festival in Niger with dance, competitions, music and food. (Photo: AP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Niger Nigeriens Niger Tuareg festival festivals around the world