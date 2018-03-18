Home Galleries World By Dead Sea, camels graze at Earth's lowest place By Associated Press | Published: 18th March 2018 03:33 PM | Last Updated: 18th March 2018 03:48 PM 0 Share Via Email Each winter, camels lope around the moon-like desert landscape of the lowest place on Earth under the watchful eyes of their Bedouin Arab herders, in an ancient tradition passed from father to son over the generations. (Photo | AP) It's a simple life. The herders eat mainly bread and olive oil while drinking thick black coffee boiled on campfires. (Photo | AP) They sleep under the stars, near the herd, for weeks at a time. There is no cellphone coverage or other modern amenities. (Photo | AP) Bedouin lifestyles have changed dramatically in the last few decades, with many leaving their traditional nomadic ways to settle in towns of southern Israel, trading their camels for pickup trucks and living off tourists instead of goat herds. (Photo | AP) About a day before it's time to give birth, the mother camels separate themselves from the herd, sometimes walking several kilometers to find a private spot. (Photo | AP) The herders later find them standing guard over the newborns, protecting them from wolves and jackals, the main predators in the area. (Photo | AP) The herders sell some of the baby camels as well as camel milk to make a living. (Photo | AP) As winter comes to an end, the area gets very hot and the camels are taken to a higher elevation, where it's cooler. (Photo | AP) Until next winter. (Photo | AP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Dead Sea Camel grazing Grazing