What is the origin of the festival? According to VisitValencia, just before spring, in the city streets, the guilds stopped working at night and burned in front of each workshop a rustic parot (a wooden device used for lighting). To feed the fire, these artisans accumulated old strips and chips of wood together with old junk collected from the neighbourhood. Afterwards, the parot would be brought to life with rags giving it a human form, with an old hat as the head, and so the Ninot figure was born. They were kept on a pedestal for everybody to see. | AP Photo