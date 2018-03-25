Home Galleries World Earth Hour 2018: Glimpses of iconic buildings that went dark for a climate change campaign Published: 25th March 2018 02:44 PM | Last Updated: 25th March 2018 03:29 PM 0 Share Via Email The landmark India Gate is seen lit, top, and then the monument plunges into darkness, bottom, when the lights were turned out, in New Delhi. The lights were switched off for an hour to mark WWF's Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change. (AP) A view of the CST Railway Building before and during Earth Hour in Mumbai. (PTI) View of the Howrah Bridge before and during earth hour in Kolkata. (PTI) A view of the Akshardham temple during the Earth Hour in New Delhi. (PTI) North block view of Raisina Hill before and during Earth Hour in New Delhi. (AP) A view of Raisina Hill buildings that house India's seat of power before and during Earth Hour in New Delhi. (AP) Buckingham Palace in London before and after it switched off its lights for an hour to mark Earth Hour. (AP) Royal Castle of Buda with its illumination switched on, left, and the illumination switched off, right, to mark Earth Hour, in Budapest, Hungary. (AP) Lights went out on two of Sydney's most famous landmarks for the 11th anniversary of the climate change awareness campaign, Earth Hour. (AFP) A view of the Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Russia. (AFP) A view of the statue of Christ the Redeemer before (L) and after being plunged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (AFP) Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS climate change Earth Hour Global Earth hour Earth hour 2018