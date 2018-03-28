Home Galleries World People pay emotional tribute to victims of tragic mall blaze in Russia's Kemerovo By Associated Press | Published: 28th March 2018 12:01 PM | Last Updated: 28th March 2018 12:21 PM 0 Share Via Email A girl lays a toy to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in front of the Russia's Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. | AP Candles, flowers and toys seen during a ceremony commemorating the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo in front of the Russia's Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. | AP People light candles to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in front of the Russia's Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. | AP Children commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in front of the Russia's Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. | AP Candles, flowers and poster with Lithuania's and Russia's flag's, reading ' Kemerovo, We are with you', during a ceremony commemorating the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo in front of the Russia's Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania. | AP Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a rally to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in the center of Moscow. | AP People stand in front of the word Kemerovo, made up of candles, to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in Pushkin Square, with a Pushkin monument in the background, in Moscow. | AP People hold the candles to commemorate the victims of Sunday's fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, in the center of Moscow. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Russia Russia mall fire Russia mall Kemerovo Kemerovo mall fire Kemerovo mall