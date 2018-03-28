Home Galleries World Stephon Clark killing: Golden 1 Center placed on lockdown as protesters surround arena for Kings game By Associated Press | Published: 28th March 2018 03:20 PM | Last Updated: 28th March 2018 03:40 PM 0 Share Via Email A demonstrator, left, talks with a Sacramento Kings ticket holder, right, during a protest over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers on March 18, causing a lockdown of the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers on March 18, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders from entering to watch the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | AP People blocked from entering the Golden 1 Center stand outside metal detectors in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Ticket holders unable to enter the Golden 1 Center stand outside the building after protesters forced a lockdown of the arena before the Dallas Mavericks played the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Protesters calling for justice in the name of Stephon Clark block the entrance to the Golden One Center preventing fans from entering the arena to watch the Sacramento Kings take on the Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police officers, block the entrance to the Golden 1 Center, preventing ticket holders who weren't already inside from watching the Dallas Mavericks play the Sacramento Kings in an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Helmeted Sacramento Police officers block the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers from demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento Police in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Protesters calling for justice in the name of Stephon Clark block the entrance to the Golden One Center preventing fans from entering the arena to watch the Sacramento Kings take on the Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. | AP Stephen Clark was killed during a confrontation with Sacramento Police on March 18. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Stephon Clark Sacramento police Sacramento Golden 1 Center Dallas Mavericks Sacramento Kings