Home Galleries World Devotees reenact Good Friday crucifixions in Philippines By Associated Press | Published: 30th March 2018 12:14 PM | Last Updated: 30th March 2018 12:46 PM

Residents watch as Filipino hooded penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. | AP

Filipino penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. | AP

A Filipino hooded penitent places his crown of thorns during Good Friday rituals in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. | AP

Filipino penitents line up as they flagellate during Good Friday rituals in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. | AP

Many of the mostly impoverished penitents undergo the ritual to thank for what they believe were God-given miracles. | AP

A blade is used on the back of a Filipino penitent before flagellation during Good Friday rituals in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. | AP

Residents watch as Filipino hooded penitents flagellate during Good Friday rituals in San Fernando, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. | AP

TAGS Philippines Good Friday Good Friday crucifixion Filipino penitents Manila