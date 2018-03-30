Home Galleries World Palestinians launch mass protest at Gaza-Israel border By Associated Press | Published: 30th March 2018 03:24 PM | Last Updated: 30th March 2018 03:48 PM 0 Share Via Email Palestinian protesters carry a wounded man who was shot by Israeli troops during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel in eastern Gaza City. | AP Palestinians attend a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel in eastern Gaza City. | AP Palestinians attend a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel in eastern Gaza City. | AP Protesters, one holding a Palestinian flag, stand in front of Israeli soldiers during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP Palestinian protesters fly kites during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP A Palestinian protester hurls stones toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP Protesters hold a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli soldiers during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP Protesters wave Palestinian flags as others fly kites during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP Youths set up tents in preparation for mass demonstrations along the Gaza strip border with Israel, east of Khan Younis. | AP A Palestinian protester hurls stones toward Israeli soldiers during a demonstration near the Gaza Strip border with Israel, in eastern Gaza City. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Israeli–Palestinian conflict Palestine Gaza Strip Gaza