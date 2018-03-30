Home Galleries World South Sudan: An unlikely haven for many Sudanese refugees By Associated Press | Published: 30th March 2018 02:08 PM | Last Updated: 30th March 2018 02:22 PM 0 Share Via Email A Sudanese refugee boy stands on top of a broken-down tractor in Yida, South Sudan. | AP Sudanese refugee children carry wood in Yida, South Sudan. | AP Newly arrived Sudanese refugees wait behind a wire fence at a reception center in Yida, South Sudan. | AP A Sudanese refugee man sits on his bike after collecting food from a World Food Programme food distribution in Yida, South Sudan. | AP Newly arrived Sudanese refugees board buses to be taken to other camps in the area, in Yida, South Sudan. | AP Sudanese refugees wait at a clinic for medical care outside the town of Jamjang, South Sudan. | AP Newly arrived Sudanese refugees wait at a reception center before being registered and transferred to other camps, in Yida, South Sudan. | AP Policemen stand guard overlooking the building of a new school for Sudanese refugees in Jamjang, South Sudan. | AP A Sudanese refugee family arrives in South Sudan after walking for days, in Yida, South Sudan. | AP A woman points to two scars on her leg where two Guinea worms emerged, in Terekeka, South Sudan. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS South Sudan Sudanese refugees United Nations Yida Jamjang