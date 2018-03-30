Home Galleries World Tension heightens in Syria's Halawanji village as Turkish and US lock horns By Associated Press | Published: 30th March 2018 02:33 PM | Last Updated: 30th March 2018 03:10 PM 0 Share Via Email A fighter from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council looks through his binoculars to Turkish-backed fighters' positions, at the front line of Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP A fighter, second from right, of U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stands next to U.S. humvee at a U.S. troop's outpost on a road leading to the tense front line between Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters and Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP US soldiers sit on a house that turned to an outpost on a road leading to the tense front line between U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council fighters and Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP US troop's humvee passes vehicles of fighters from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP Fighters from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council rest on their kiosk at a front line position against the Turkish-backed fighters at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP Fighters from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stand behind a sand barrier as they look toward Turkish-backed fighters' position at the front line of Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP A fighter from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council stands behind a sandbags barrier as he looks toward Turkish-backed fighter's position, at the front line of Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP Commander Abu Ali Nejm, third from right, a leading member of the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council, speaks with his fighters at the front line against Turkish-backed fighters, at Halawanji village, north of Manbij town, Syria. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Turkey Manbij town Syrian Manbij Military Council Syria