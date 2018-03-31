Home Galleries World Venezuela jail fire: Relatives grieve as dead buried in mass tomb By Associated Press | Published: 31st March 2018 01:23 PM | Last Updated: 31st March 2018 01:43 PM 0 Share Via Email A woman grieves over the coffin containing the remains of Jose Manuel Perez, 28, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Jesus Zapata cries on the coffin containing the remains of his son Erickson Zapata, at the Municipal Cemetery in Valencia, Venezuela. | aP A relative cries over the coffin containing the remains of Alirio Duran, 25, during his funeral at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Relatives grieve over the coffin containing the remains of Jose Manuel Perez, 28, during his funeral at the Municipal Cemetery in Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Yajaira Rojas, right, stands next to the coffin containing the remains of her son Alix Eduardo Diaz, with other grieving relatives at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP A woman is consoled as she grieves during the funeral of Alirio Duran, 25, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela.| AP A relative faints during the funeral of one of the people who was killed in a police station fire, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP A woman is consoled as she grieves during the funeral of one of the people who was killed in a police station fire, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Yajaira Rojas shows photos of her late son Alix Eduardo Diaz, during his funeral at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Relatives unload the coffin containing the remains of Jose Manuel Perez, 28, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Relatives carry the coffin containing the remains of Jose Manuel Perez, 28, to his burial site at the Municipal Cemetery in Valencia, Venezuela. | AP A relative grieves during the funeral of Alirio Duran, 25, at the Municipal Cemetery of Valencia, Venezuela. | AP Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Venezuela Venezuela prison Venezuela prison fire Valencia