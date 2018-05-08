Home Galleries World

IN PICTURES: Amid police crackdown on protestors, Vladimir Putin takes oath as Russian president for fourth time

Published: 08th May 2018 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 10:33 AM  

Vladimir Putin sits in his Kremlin cabinet prior his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Vladimir Putin walks after his inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Vladimir Putin walks during his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Vladimir Putin walks after his Presidential inauguration ceremony in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
The Russian president used his last term to annex Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and launch a military campaign in Syria on the side of Bashar al-Assad the following year and has promised to improve living standards at home during his next term. (AP)
Vladimir Putin enters to take the oath during his inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
But he has remained silent on the issue of his succession -- despite this being an inevitable concern as the constitution bars him from running again when his fourth term ends in 2024. (AP)
The sign on the poster reads: 'He is not a Tzar for us'. Alexei Navalny, anti-corruption campaigner and Putin's most prominent critic, called for nationwide protests on Saturday, two days ahead of the inauguration of Vladimir Putin for a fourth term as Russian president. (AP)
A Honour guard soldier carries the Constitution prior to Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Putin has struggled to revive an economy that crashed after Moscow was hit with Western sanctions over its annexation of Crimea in 2014, followed by a fall in global oil prices in 2016. In this image, A Honour guard soldier carries the Constitution prior to Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Putin speaks with his hand on the Constitution during his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Despite this, his victory in the March election was never in question and the prospect of an inauguration in the Kremlin's gilded Andreyevsky hall has generated little excitement. In this image, Putin speaks with his hand on the Constitution during his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace. (AP)
Vladimir Putin, center, speaks during his inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president, with Constitutional Court Chairman Valery Zorkin, left, and Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, Russian parliament's upper chamber, right, next to him in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a service held by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Krill, right, in the Annunciation Cathedral after the inauguration ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Vladimir Putin greets soldiers of the Presidential regiment during his inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Russian police detain a protester at a demonstration against President Vladimir Putin in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AP)
Putin, who has ruled Russia for 18 years, began his next stint as leader two days after nearly 1,600 protesters including opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained during nationwide rallies against him, with the European Union condemning 'police brutality and mass arrests'. (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin crosses himself during a service in the Annunciation Cathedral after the inauguration ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Dmitry Medvedev during his inauguration ceremony as new Russia's president in the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018, with former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder in centre. (AP)
A demonstrator carries a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a massive protest rally in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AP)
One of Russia’s new Presidential limousine is driven during the inauguration ceremony of Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
Vladimir Putin looks at the parade of the Presidential regiment after his inauguration ceremony for a new term as Russia's president in Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, May 7, 2018. (AP)
In this file photo taken on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, a pedestrian walks past a campaign poster for President Vladimir Putin reading, 'Strong president - Strong Russia' and 'Presidential elections will be held in Russia in March 18' in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
