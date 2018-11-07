Home Galleries World

US midterm elections: A look at the House's 'firsts'

Published: 07th November 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2018 07:11 PM  

The high-profile 2018 midterm elections in the US delivered several significant firsts as voters came out in record numbers to elect the first two Muslim women, the youngest woman ever in Congress and the nation's first openly gay governor. (Photo | AP)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: New York Democratic congressional nominee Alexandria won her general election race easily and became the youngest woman ever in Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who turned 29 last month, had defeated Joe Crowley, among the top Democrats, in the primary election earlier this year in a stunning victory. Daughter of Puerto Rican parents, she had previously worked as an organizer on Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. (Photo | AP)
Rashida Tlaib
Rashida Tlaib (First Palestinian-American woman in Congress): Michigan Democrat Tlaib was famously escorted from a Trump rally in 2016 as she shouted questions at the candidate, asking him if he had ever read the constitution. The Democratic-Socialist, who served on the state legislature from 2009 to 2014, will fill the seat formerly occupied by Michigan Democratic Rep. John Conyers, who left office last year amid sexual misconduct accusations. (Photo | Twitter/Rashida Tlaib)
Ilhan Omar
Ilhan Omar (First Muslim woman with African roots in Congress): The Somali-American Congresswoman came to the US more than two decades ago as a refugee. She will take the seat vacated by Minnesota Representative Keith Ellison. Omar's agenda includes subsidizing higher education costs for low-income students. (Photo | AP)
Jared Polis
Jared Polis (Nation's first openly gay man elected to the governor's office): The Colorado Democratic representative ran on a leftwing platform, which included single-payer healthcare, repeal of the death penalty, universal full-day preschool and stronger gun laws. An advocate of marijuana legalization, Polis will succeed Democratic Gov John Hickenlooper. Oregon Democratic Governor Kate Brown, who identifies as bisexual, is already the first openly LGBT person to be elected as governor. (Photo | AP)
Ayanna Pressley
Ayanna Pressley (First black woman elected to the House from Massachusetts): In 2009, Pressley was the first African-American elected to the Boston City Council. Before that, she worked as an aide to Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy and Sen. John Kerry. The 44-year-old Democrat sailed through Tuesday's general election unopposed, two months after a surprise unseating of 10-term Rep. Michael Capuano in the state primary, an upset victory that drew comparisons to that of Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo | AP)
Sharice Davids, Deb Haaland (First Native American congresswomen): There has only been one previous Native American in Congress: Ben Nighthorse Campbell, who represented Colorado for three terms in the Senate. Haaland, 57, a tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo who was born in Winslow, Arizona, defeated a crowded field of mainly Hispanic candidates in the Democratic primary. Sharice Davids introduced herself to voters with a video of her kicking a large punching bag, then upended politics in deep-red Kansas by ousting a Republican incumbent and becoming the first LGBT Native American elected to Congress. (Photos | AP)
Abby Finkenauer
Abby Finkenauer (First congresswoman from Iowa): Abby Finkenauer on Tuesday became the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. 10 months older to Ocasio-Cortez, she is also still paying off her student loans. Finkenauer knocked off two-term Republican incumbent Rep. Rod Blum in a fiercely contested race. (Photo | AP)
Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Democrats US Senate US midterm elections House of Representatives US midterm polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp