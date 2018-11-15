Home Galleries World

California wildfire: Ten photos that explain the Paradise 'heat'

Published: 15th November 2018 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 01:40 PM  

Homes levelled by fire line a development on Edgewood Lane in Paradise, California on Monday. (Photo | AP)
A search and rescue worker, looking for Camp Fire victims, carries a dog to safety after the cadaver dog fell through rubble at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday in Paradise, California. (Photo | AP)
Sheriff's deputies recover the body of a Camp Fire victim at the Holly Hills Mobile Estates on Wednesday. (Photo | AP)
Search and rescue workers search for human remains at a burned out trailer park from the Camp fire, in Paradise, California on Tuesday (Photo | AP)
An air tanker drops water on a fire along the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway in Simi Valley, California on Monday. (Photo | AP)
A sign on Highway 191 in Paradise, California, warns looters to stay away after the Camp Fire destroyed the town on Monday. (Photo | AP)
Members of the California Army National Guard search a property for human remains in Paradise, California. (Photo | AP)
A firefighter battles a fire along the Ronald Reagan Freeway, aka state Highway 118, in Simi Valley, California on Monday. (Photo | AP)
A devastated couple embrace while searching through the remains of their home, levelled by the fire, in Paradise, California. (Photo | AP)
Search and rescue workers search for human remains at a trailer park burned out from the fire on Wednesday. (Photo | AP)
