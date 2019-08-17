Home Galleries World

Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!

Published: 17th August 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:03 PM  

Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Wielding pink spray paint and smoke, they chanted slogans like 'Rapist police!' and 'My friends protect me, you don't!' Many then went to the nearby Independence Monument, the symbolic center of the city, and spray painted the base of the stone monument. (Photo | AP)
Violence against women, in the form of femicide, abuse, harassment and sexual assaults, has intensified in the country in recent years. According to the United Nations, an average of nine women are murdered daily in Mexico. (Photo | AP)
Some of them trashed a bus station, breaking windows and gates. The crowd then moved on to a police station, where they smashed windows and set a fire on the second floor. (Photo | AP)
Two reports of attacks on women this month have sparked outrage and bitter recriminations against the city's police force, with protesters mobilising on social media through the hashtag #NoMeCuidanMeViolan, or 'They don't protect me, they rape me. (Photo | AP)
The demonstrations have become known as the 'glitter protests' after marchers earlier this week doused the city's police chief in pink glitter. (Photo | AP)
Female demonstrators stand outside a defaced police station as they watch the second floor burn, from a fire they started, during a protest sparked by a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers, in Mexico City. (Photo | AP)
