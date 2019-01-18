Home Galleries World

IN PHOTOS | Why the Nairobi hotel siege is one of Kenya's deadliest terror attacks

Published: 18th January 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 08:50 PM  

Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
At least 21 people died when Islamist al-Shabab militants stormed a luxury hotel compound in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on January 15. On Wednesday, Kenyan forced ended their 20-hour operation that rescued hundreds of people and left all five assailants dead.
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Al-Shabab has vowed retribution against Kenya for sending troops to Somalia since 2011. The al-Qaida-linked group has killed hundreds of people in Kenya, which has been targeted more than any other of the six countries providing troops to an African Union force in Somalia. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
At least one suicide bomber blew himself up and others traded gunfire with security forces as the assault on DusitD2, a complex which includes a 101-room hotel, spa, restaurant and offices, unfolded. (AP Photo | An armed attacker walks in the hotel compound.)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
For many Kenyans, news of the attack revived traumatic memories of a 2013 Shabaab raid on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall that left 67 dead -- a siege played out over four days that led to sharp criticism of the authorities' response. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
The hotel complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighbourhood is about a mile (2 kilometres) from Westgate Mall on a relatively quiet, tree-lined road in what is considered one of the most secure parts of the city. The hotel's website says it is 'cocooned away from the hustle and bustle in a secure and peaceful haven.' On Monday, the Dusit hotel promoted its spa by tweeting: 'Is your new year off to a rough start?' (AP Photo | A grenade on the hotel floor.)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Tuesday's violence left blood and glass all over. Several vehicles burned, sending black smoke rising over the complex. People were rushed, some carried, from the scene. Some ducked behind cars, screaming, while others took cover behind fountains and other features at the lush complex. (AP Photo | Undercover police are seen at the scene.)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
As the first explosion and gunfire rang out in the leafy Westlands suburb, hundreds of terrified office workers barricaded themselves in the complex while others fled. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
CCTV footage broadcast on local media showed four black-clad, heavily armed men entering the complex on Tuesday afternoon. A suicide bomb blast signalled the start of the attack. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Civilians huddle between cars as the sound of gunshots are heard at the upscale hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Civilians flee through a window as the sound of gunshots are heard at the upscale hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
It was a tormented night for families of those trapped as they waited outside the hotel while sporadic gunfire rang out. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Kenyan investigators have identified a Kenyan military officer as the father of one of the extremists involved in the attack. The Daily Nation, a Kenyan newspaper, said the alleged extremist's father is a sergeant with the Kenya Defence Forces. (AP Photo | Mourners pray after burying Abdalla Dahir and Feisal Ahmed, who were both killed in Tuesday's attack)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
A heavily-armed man (in photo) seen working with Kenyan forces and helping victims during the Nairobi attack this week was a member of Britain's special forces. The man who was 'out shopping' when the attack started, was wearing body armour, holding an assault rifle and carrying a pistol. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Distraught family members at a nearby mortuary on Wednesday, where they said they had not been permitted to view the bodies. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Among the dead was an American citizen, identified by his family as Jason Spindler, whose brother said on Facebook that he had been a survivor of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
Local media heaped praise on the security forces for their intervention, which Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said entailed the evacuation of some 700 civilians. (Photo | AP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
An editorial in the Daily Nation newspaper said the attack was a stark reminder that Kenya's security challenges were far from over. 'Just when we thought that things were calm, the gangs unleashed mayhem. For Kenyans the chilling reality is that the attacks are not ceasing,' it read. (Photo | AFP)
Nairobi-Kenya-TerrorAttack
The last major attack in the country took place in 2015, when Shabaab killed 148 people at the university in Garissa, eastern Kenya. Since then sporadic attacks have targeted security forces mostly in the remote northeastern parts of the country. (Photo | AFP)
