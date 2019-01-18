IN PHOTOS | Why the Nairobi hotel siege is one of Kenya's deadliest terror attacks

The hotel complex in Nairobi's Westlands neighbourhood is about a mile (2 kilometres) from Westgate Mall on a relatively quiet, tree-lined road in what is considered one of the most secure parts of the city. The hotel's website says it is 'cocooned away from the hustle and bustle in a secure and peaceful haven.' On Monday, the Dusit hotel promoted its spa by tweeting: 'Is your new year off to a rough start?' (AP Photo | A grenade on the hotel floor.)