Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse

Published: 21st January 2019 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 12:11 PM  

This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
An aircraft passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Photo | AP)
A blood moon, set to be the last of its kind for two years, rises above the 'Maritime Prowess' by Albert Hemstock Hodge on the Guild Hall ahead of the Lunar Eclipse, in Hull, England, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
People watch the sunset from the top of a hill as the full moon rises behind them Sunday, Jan. 20 2019, in Lisbon. (Photo | AP)
A supermoon rises above the Britannia statue at Hull Guildhall ahead of the Lunar Eclipse, in Hull, England, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
The moon is seen in its waxing gibbous stage as it rises behind the Empire State Building, left, with the Lackawanna rail and ferry station tower seen at right, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 (Photo | AP)
People watch the supermoon rise behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, from Kenneth Hahn Park in Los Angeles, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
A lunar eclipse progresses behind the 'Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Photo | AP)
A lunar eclipse progresses behind the 'Monumento a la Carta Magna y Las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas' in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Photo | AP)
This photo shows the moon partially covered during a total lunar eclipse seen over Asuncion, Paraguay, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Photo | AP)
The moon is seen partially covered during a lunar eclipse seen in the sky over Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
The Super Blood Wolf Moon eclipse between branches of a tree in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019. (Photo | AP)
