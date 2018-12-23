Home Good News

This Bengaluru-based​ NGO feeds 1.9 million school children every day 

In 40 kitchens across 12 states, with most centralised kitchens having the capacity to cook up to 100,000 meals, around 7,000 people work together to serve hot cooked meals to students.

Published: 23rd December 2018 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)

By IANS

JAIPUR: In a country with the largest number of malnourished children in the world, the need of the hour is not small steps but giant leaps. And that giant leap is exactly what a Bengaluru-based NGO aspires to take, aiming to feed 50 lakh (five million) children every day in schools across the nation by 2020.

Only such giant leaps can make a difference, feels the management of The Akshay Patra Foundation which runs what it claims is the world's largest school lunch programme to end child hunger and to support education.

For this foundation, feeding 50 lakh school students is not a distant pipe-dream but an attainable challenge as it already feeds 19 lakh (1.9 million) students every school day.

In its over 40 kitchens across 12 states in India -- with most centralised kitchens having the capacity to cook up to 100,000 meals -- around 7,000 people from different castes and creed work together to serve hot cooked meals to students, says Ratnagada Govind Das, President of the Rajasthan unit of The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Home to over 46 million malnourished children as per the Global Nutrition Report 2018, India ranks 103 among 119 countries in the Global Hunger Index.

The Global Hunger Index 2018 report says that at least one in five Indian children under the age of five is wasted (having extremely low weight for their height), reflecting acute under-nutrition. The only country with a higher prevalence of child wasting is the war-torn nation of South Sudan.

Das says the foundation hires people from all castes and religions to work under one roof with a single aim so as to ensure that no child in India is deprived of education because of hunger.

Mukesh Mali, who has been working in one of the Akshay Patra kitchens in Rajasthan for the last five years, says, "We ensure that cleanliness and hygiene standards are followed in our kitchen. Me and my other co-workers love cooking as it brings in a sense of satisfaction that we satiate the hunger of so many kids. The food from this Jaipur kitchen goes to distant places."

Just as hunger doesn't discriminate, one can also find true diversity not only in The Akshaya Patra Foundation's (TAPF) kitchens where people from different castes and religions cook prasadam (a devotional food offering made to a god that is later shared among devotees) together, but also in students who come from different castes and religions and receive that prasadam in the form of mid-day meals.

Sharing the reason why this food is called prasadam, Das says that after being cooked, it is first served to the Lord and then it reaches schools.

B.D. Kumawat, administration head in Ajmera's Tikamchand School where students' mid-day meal comes from TAPF, says most students in the school come from the Katchhi Basti (an underprivileged neighbourhood) nearby.

"They come from poor backgrounds and hence this food being served here is like a blessing to them. The quality and the taste is good. Hence they love coming to schools. In fact, the school attendance has gone up after the distribution of this meal," he says.

Started in the year 2000 in Bengaluru, TAPF's mid-day meal scheme is the largest programme to serve meals in schools in India. In Rajasthan alone it feeds over two lakh children from its 11 kitchens.

"The organisation is looking forward to the goal of feeding 50 lakh children each day by 2020," Das says.

He adds that the biggest challenge in cooking for millions is maintaining the quality and delivering the food without it going bad.

If any lapse is detected, it becomes a big challenge to immediately stop the same lot of food from getting distributed and evaluating the reason for the problem and making sure it doesn't happen again.

Das says the parents of the beneficiary students are also very happy with the programme.

"As we are mainly working on feeding underprivileged kids, their parents feel relieved that at least this one nutritious meal is being served to their children for which they don't have to worry," he says.

Divya Jain, regional quality head at Akshay Patra, says the foundation ensures that the food suffices the dietary requirements of the students.

"We follow the ISO 22000 standard that is the highest standard in food safety and hygiene. The food we cook here is precisely made and the menu is well-designed too. It is least hand-handled and comes with nice nutritional value. Kids love this meal as the taste is good," he says.

"We serve a three-course menu, including chapati, pulses, vegetables, rice and soups," he adds.

Das says it also makes parents push their children to attend school regularly and to study. "As per a survey, it has been seen that the attendance in these government schools where they get mid-day meals has increased tremendously," Das adds.

"Hunger, malnutrition, ill-health and gender inequality are constraints to attaining an education. Through this mid-day meal programme, we have tried to tackle these problems. Further, these meals provide a sociable environment where children from different backgrounds interact and break barriers of the caste system," he says.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Patra Foundation school lunch programme malnourishment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp