Home Good News

Best Foot Forward: Indian dancer heals through Kathak

Singapore-born Indian dancer Sunena Gupta is exploring mental illness through Kathak.

Published: 04th August 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2019 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kathak

Image of Kathak performance used for representational purposes.

By Kaushani Banerjee
Express News Service

Art is not just a window to the soul but also known to be a great healer. Especially for Sunena Gupta, a 21-year-old dancer, who has used the dance form of Kathak not just to reach out to the world but also help nagivate her inner struggles. Sunena has been braving a condition called alopecia, an autoimmune condition, since the age of two, which causes loss of hair on parts of the scalp and other parts of the body. 

Rajesh Paravoor

The psychological distress of facing the world with bald patches or missing eyelashes is insurmountable. But Sunena decided to take things in her stride and channel her angst into dance under the tutelage of Guru Mulla Asfar Khan in Singapore where she grew up. Dance allowed her to express herself and connected her to her roots in India. It also gave her the wings to carry Singapore’s rich and multi pluralistic heritage to the United States, where is currently pursuing a degree in Politics and Economics from the University of Berkeley in California. 

Her struggles coupled with her training in dance led to her first production Umeed: The Colours of Hope which has been performed in Singapore and New York. Sunena has conceptualised the show by herself, based on her personal experiences. The show aims to take the audience through her journey of the mental anguish caused by the chronic health condition of alopecia, the struggle to cope with its effect on her self-image and her journey to regain her mental wellness.

On talking about what she hopes the audience will take away, she says, “My primary goal is the social message element. I want to raise awareness on the struggle that young adults go through. It is my first production where I use my love of Kathak to tell not only my own story, but a story of everyone’s personal battles with self-image, chronic illness or mental health.

My dance production tells the story of the life of a young girl navigating her life through issues that she has no control over. In a way this is my personal journey, but is also everyone else’s journey. My event was a success in Singapore, selling out to two audiences of 550 each and was attended by distinguished guests such as H E Mr Jawed Ashraf, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, as well as the High Commissioners of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to Singapore.  I’m sure it will be a success here as well,” chimes the 21-year-old. 

Talking about how her dreams was stunted due to alopecia, Sunena says, “Everyone tells you that at least hair loss doesn’t stop you from doing any activities, but the reality is that you rarely ever feel emotionally strong enough. I quit my basketball team, stopped attending club meetings, and distanced myself from some friends. But thankfully, I found my dance guru who made me believe that I can get on that stage and dance despite my struggles with alopecia,” she says.

The show that will be staged across several Indian cities uses a combination poems, Sufi and fusion music. “We have used colours and seasons to denote the light and dark phases, the ups and downs that one faces in life” she says. The proceeds from her previous performances has been given to charities such as Singapore-based Project Smile and American charity Papyrus and the dancer plans to extend the proceeds for her Indian shows as well. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sunena Gupta Kathak Kathak dancer
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Around 58 villagers, including 16 children, were rescued and shifted by IAF. (Photo | EPS)
Mumbai Rains: Over 50 stranded villagers rescued by IAF in Thane district
Representational image of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra (Photo | File/PTI)
Amarnath pilgrims asked to leave Kashmir Valley, tourist reacts
Gallery
On the occasion of friendship day, let us take a look at 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship.
From Kadhal Desam to Naadodigal: 12 must-watch Tamil movies that celebrate friendship
An El Paso Police Officer interviews a witness who was inside the Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in Texas, after an active shooter opened fire killing several shoppers.
Gunman kills 20 in rampage at Walmart store in Texas
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp