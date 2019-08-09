Home Good News

Women bikers to campaign for road safety on Independence Day

Breaking the routine of sitting at home or flying kites, the bikers will ride with the Indian tri-color fluttering on more than 200 bikes.

Image used for representational purpose only (Facebook Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of 20 female bikers will lead a convoy of over 200 super bikes this Independence Day to create road safety awareness.

Organised by Delhi-based NGO Nehru Bal Sangh (NBS), the 'Jashn-e-Azadi: The Great Freedom Ride' campaign will start from Lotus Temple here and culminate at Chattarpur via Ring Road, South Extension, Moti Bagh, Vasant Vihar, Cyber Hub, and MG Road.

"The motive of this magnificent extravaganza is not only to invoke a sense of pride among the youth of the country and not consider the day as a mere holiday or vacation but also to educate people on general road safety measures," the organisers said.

"We started this initiative to encourage more and more people to celebrate our independence, to not just sit at home watching TV and flying kites.

I believe the celebration of our freedom shouldn't be a one-day affair, we should be celebrating it throughout the year responsibly.

"Death toll due to road accidents have been increasing day by day in India. In the wake of this crisis, Jashn-e-Azadi is initiating a yearlong campaign along with volunteers from Harley Davidson Group who will be manning multiple red lights and educate people about road safety and traffic rules," Ashok Sahota, President of NBS, said.

The volunteers will also circulate stickers with slogans on road safety to spread awareness.

Talking about women bikers, Suparna Sarkar, a biker from Eagle Riders Group, said that riding a motorcycle gives a sense of true freedom.

"Freedom is our birthright and we feel it when we step out of our house on a motorcycle without any fear. We ride not to make a point, but to experience true freedom. Yes, we are free to do what our heart wishes to.

"As a motorcycle training instructor, my vision is to see more and more women ride a motorcycle so that someday we are not seen differently but respected for what we do," Sarkar said.

 

